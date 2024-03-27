The official death toll in Gaza is nearing 32,500 as Israel continues its assault in defiance of a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a Ramadan ceasefire. On Monday, an Israeli airstrike killed Saher Akram Rayan, a longtime correspondent for the Palestinian news agency Wafa. His son was also killed in the attack. By one count, 136 journalists have been killed so far in Gaza.

On the humanitarian front, UNICEF’s James Elder says the hunger crisis in Gaza is worsening as Palestinian families struggle to find food to eat.