In a historic ruling, Arizona’s conservative Supreme Court has reinstated an 1864 law barring almost all abortions in the state. In its ruling, the court wrote, “Physicians are now on notice that all abortions, except those necessary to save a woman’s life, are illegal.” The 160-year-old law predates Arizona becoming a state and was passed decades before women could even vote.
While the court has stayed its decision for 14 days, the ruling sent shockwaves across Arizona and the nation. President Biden slammed the ruling as “extreme and dangerous.” Arizona’s Attorney General Kris Mayes said she will not enforce it, saying, “No woman or doctor will be prosecuted under this draconian law.” Arizona’s Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs vowed to protect abortion rights.
Gov. Katie Hobbs: “Arizona’s 2022 abortion ban is extreme and hurts women, and the near-total Civil War-era ban that continues to hang over our heads only serves to create more chaos for women and doctors in our state. As governor, I promise I will do everything in my power to protect our reproductive freedoms.”
Last week, the group Arizona for Abortion Access said it had collected enough signatures — over 500,000 — to put a measure on the ballot in November to enshrine abortion rights in Arizona. Reproductive rights will also play a key role in Arizona’s closely watched Senate race. Republican candidate Kari Lake criticized the court’s ruling on Tuesday even though just two years ago she called it a”great law.” The Arizona ruling came just a day after Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump said abortion should be decided by the states. We’ll have more on Arizona after headlines.
President Biden has leveled some of his harshest criticism of Israel yet as the death toll in Gaza nears 33,500. In an interview with Univision, Biden directly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s killing of seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen last week.
President Joe Biden: “I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach. I think it’s outrageous that those four — or, three vehicles were hit by drones and taken out on a highway, where it wasn’t like it was along the shore. It wasn’t like it was a convoy moving there, etc. So, what I’m calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks a total access to all food and medicine going into the country.”
Biden’s comments were made a week ago but only aired on Univision on Tuesday.
Palestinians in Gaza are marking the end of Ramadan as Israel continues its assault. Officials in Gaza, say at least 14 Palestinians, including four children, have died in Israeli strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp. On Monday, Israel assassinated the mayor of the Al-Maghazi refugee camp. Hamas accused Israel of committing a war crime.
Ismail al-Thawabta: “The Israeli occupation’s army committed a crime yesterday with the assassination of Al-Maghazi municipal chief Hatem Saleh al-Ghamri. He is known as a civilian, a municipal head, who provides municipal services since the first day of this war, this genocide against civilians and civil sectors. The Israeli occupation’s army purposefully targeted al-Ghamri even though they are fully aware that he is a civil servant and only works within that framework at Al-Maghazi refugee camp.”
On Capitol Hill, about 50 protesters were arrested on Tuesday when they blocked access to the Senate cafeteria, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Protesters also disrupted Lloyd Austin during a Senate hearing where the defense secretary was questioned by Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas.
Sen. Tom Cotton: “I want to address what the protesters raised earlier. Is Israel committing genocide in Gaza?”
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: “Senator Cotton, we don’t have any evidence of genocide being created.”
Sen. Tom Cotton: “So, that’s a — that’s a 'no,' Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza?”
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: “We don’t have evidence of that, to my knowledge, yeah.”
Sen. Tom Cotton: “Thank you.”
Turkey has announced it will restrict exports to Israel until Israel declares a ceasefire in Gaza and allows in more aid. Israel blasted Turkey’s decision, accusing it of blackmail.
The first criminal trial of a former U.S. president appears set to begin on Monday after Donald Trump lost his 10th attempt to delay the trial — but Trump’s appeal could still be heard by a full panel of five appellate court judges. Trump is accused of falsifying business records to hide hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. In 2018, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to making the payments for Trump and spent over a year in prison.
The state of Missouri executed Brian Dorsey on Tuesday despite a rare call by 70 prison guards and a former warden for his life to be spared. Dorsey was convicted in 2006 for murdering his cousin and her husband while high on drugs. He later turned himself in and pleaded guilty. Prison guards at the Potosi Correctional Center recently wrote to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, urging him to commute Dorsey’s death sentence. They cited his unblemished record in prison, during which time he became a popular barber who cut the hair of both prisoners and staff. The guards wrote, “He doesn’t deserve to be executed. We know that he was convicted of murder, but that is not the Brian Dorsey that we know.”
In Michigan, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who shot dead four classmates at Oxford High School in 2021, have been sentenced to between 10 and 15 years in prison. James and Jennifer Crumbley are the first parents to be held criminally responsible for a mass school shooting committed by their child. During the sentencing hearing, Nicole Beausoleil, the mother of Madisyn Baldwin, who died in the school shooting, addressed the Crumbleys.
Nicole Beausoleil: “You say you wouldn’t do anything different. Well, that really says on what type of parents you are, because there’s a lot of things I would do different. But the one thing I would have wanted to be different was to take that bullet that day, so she could continue to live the life she deserved.”
New York City has reached a $28 million settlement in a lawsuit brought forward by the family of a former Rikers prisoner who suffered severe brain damage after attempting to hang himself in his cell while guards watched without intervening. Nicholas Feliciano was 18 years old at the time and had a history of severe mental illness and previous suicide attempts. He was imprisoned at Rikers over a parole violation in late 2019, when he tried to hang himself while more than half a dozen guards stood by and did not interfere until Feliciano became unconscious and limp. Three of the guards and a captain were charged with felonies in 2022. If approved, this settlement will be among the largest pretrial settlements ever awarded to a single plaintiff in a civil rights case in New York City.
In Chicago, the family of Dexter Reed is calling for charges against the police officers who shot and killed Reed after a traffic stop last month. Newly released bodycam video shows plainclothes Chicago police officers fired nearly 100 shots in just 41 seconds. It remains unclear why officers assigned to a tactical unit pulled over Reed, who is Black, or why they approached his car with guns drawn. Police initially said Reed was pulled over for a seatbelt violation, but Reed was driving in a car with tinted windows. Police claim the shootout began after Reed fired the first shot.
The railroad giant Norfolk Southern has agreed to pay $600 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over last year’s train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The disaster led to a massive explosion and the release of toxic chemicals, including levels of dioxin hundreds of times higher than what’s considered safe. Many local residents say they fear the settlement will not come close to covering future healthcare expenses. East Palestine resident Krissy Ferguson criticized the settlement, saying, “I just feel like we’ve been victimized over and over and over again.”
