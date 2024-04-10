In a historic ruling, Arizona’s conservative Supreme Court has reinstated an 1864 law barring almost all abortions in the state. In its ruling, the court wrote, “Physicians are now on notice that all abortions, except those necessary to save a woman’s life, are illegal.” The 160-year-old law predates Arizona becoming a state and was passed decades before women could even vote.

While the court has stayed its decision for 14 days, the ruling sent shockwaves across Arizona and the nation. President Biden slammed the ruling as “extreme and dangerous.” Arizona’s Attorney General Kris Mayes said she will not enforce it, saying, “No woman or doctor will be prosecuted under this draconian law.” Arizona’s Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs vowed to protect abortion rights.

Gov. Katie Hobbs: “Arizona’s 2022 abortion ban is extreme and hurts women, and the near-total Civil War-era ban that continues to hang over our heads only serves to create more chaos for women and doctors in our state. As governor, I promise I will do everything in my power to protect our reproductive freedoms.”

Last week, the group Arizona for Abortion Access said it had collected enough signatures — over 500,000 — to put a measure on the ballot in November to enshrine abortion rights in Arizona. Reproductive rights will also play a key role in Arizona’s closely watched Senate race. Republican candidate Kari Lake criticized the court’s ruling on Tuesday even though just two years ago she called it a”great law.” The Arizona ruling came just a day after Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump said abortion should be decided by the states. We’ll have more on Arizona after headlines.