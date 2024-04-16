An Israeli airstrike destroyed a mosque and homes in Gaza’s northern Jabaliya refugee camp. Many were reported injured, including children. Another attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp killed at least three people.

In Rafah, grieving family members at the al-Najjar Hospital said their final goodbyes today to loved ones who were killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike. This is a Palestinian mother, Umm Rami Shabat.