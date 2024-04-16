An Israeli airstrike destroyed a mosque and homes in Gaza’s northern Jabaliya refugee camp. Many were reported injured, including children. Another attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp killed at least three people.
In Rafah, grieving family members at the al-Najjar Hospital said their final goodbyes today to loved ones who were killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike. This is a Palestinian mother, Umm Rami Shabat.
Umm Rami Shabat: “I lost my feelings. I lost my feelings. I don’t have feelings anymore. Do I have feelings still? I am going crazy. They should put me with my son. My son was very dear to me. He had five daughters and a son. His son is only 1 year old. He brought them to me for Eid, to sleep over, and they left, as if he was saying goodbye to them. This boy is attached to his father.”
On Monday, doctors uncovered a new mass grave at the decimated Al-Shifa Hospital. The bodies clearly belonged to patients, as some still had medical bandages and catheters attached to their dead bodies. Hundreds of bodies have been recovered from the Gaza City hospital grounds since Israeli troops ended their deadly siege on April 1. Attacks on health facilities, medical staff and patients are considered war crimes and crimes against humanity.
In news from occupied East Jerusalem, an Israeli court ordered the forced removal of three Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. The families have lived in their homes for more than half a century and have been battling attempts by Israeli settlers to evict them since 2009.
Tensions remain high throughout the region amid reports an Israeli response to Iran’s weekend attack could be imminent. Iran warned Israel against launching any further military action, two weeks after an Israeli attack killed at least two Iranian generals at its consulate in Damascus, Syria. This is Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian: “If the Israeli regime makes a mistake, this time Iran’s response, as Iran’s military commanders announced, will not be minimal, but immediate and severe.”
U.N. legal experts say the Israeli attack violated international law. Meanwhile, the U.S. is reportedly preparing new sanctions against Iran.
Activists across the globe carried out large-scale actions Monday as part of A15, a coordinated economic blockade in solidarity with Palestine. Here in the U.S., organizers blockaded factories and corporate offices of weapons manufacturers, including the Boeing plant in St. Charles, Missouri; Pratt & Whitney in Middletown, Connecticut; and the Lockheed Martin building in Arlington, Virginia. Protesters took over major roads in Philadelphia and Oakland, while others rallied in front of government buildings and cultural sites. In San Francisco, activists shut down both sides of the Golden Gate Bridge in a major disruption to traffic in the Bay Area. Here in New York, activists marched across the Brooklyn Bridge and rallied on both the Brooklyn and Manhattan sides of the iconic bridge. Dozens of people were arrested in the peaceful action, including reporters covering the protest.
Protests continue on U.S. college campuses. A group of Yale graduate students launched a hunger strike Friday to demand Yale divest from companies arming Israel.
Meanwhile, the University of Southern California has come under fire for canceling the commencement speech of valedictorian Asna Tabassum for what the school claimed were “safety” reasons after she became the subject of an online anti-Palestinian hate campaign. Asna Tabassum said, “I am both shocked by this decision and profoundly disappointed that the University is succumbing to a campaign of hate meant to silence my voice.”
In other news from New York, jury selection for Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial is entering its second day. The jury selection process could take up to two weeks. No jurors were chosen Monday, and dozens of potential jurors were dismissed after saying they could not be impartial in what is the first-ever criminal prosecution of a U.S. president. Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to hide $130,000 paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. He could be sentenced to four years in prison if convicted. Trump is required to attend all the proceedings of the trial. The judge overseeing the case, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, told Trump that if he fails to show up, “there will be an arrest.” Merchan also threatened jail if Trump disrupted the trial.
In Virginia, three Iraqi survivors of torture by U.S. guards at the notorious Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq headed to federal court Monday for the start of a much-anticipated trial against U.S. military contractor CACI, which was hired to provide interrogation services at Abu Ghraib. The lawsuit was first filed by the Center for Constitutional Rights in 2008. Since then, CACI repeatedly attempted to have the case dismissed. Plaintiffs Suhail Al Shimari, Asa’ad Zuba’e and Salah Al-Ejaili accuse CACI of conspiring to commit war crimes at Abu Ghraib. The three were subjected to sexual abuse, electric shocks, exposed to extreme temperatures and death threats by their interrogators.
Heavy rains and lightning in Pakistan have killed at least 50 people. Afghan authorities also reported at least 50 deaths due to rain and flooding in recent days as thousands have had to flee their homes. In 2022, U.N. chief António Guterres called the worsening annual weather events in the region “monsoon on steroids” as the climate crisis increases their frequency and intensity.
Elsewhere, large swaths of northern Kazakhstan and Russia’s Urals region have been inundated, forcing more than 125,000 people to evacuate as large snowfalls and heavy rains swelled the tributaries of the Ob River.
Back in the U.S., the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration confirmed Monday the world’s fourth global coral bleaching event is underway due to global heating.
Derek Manzello: “Significant severe coral bleaching has been reported in at least 54 countries and territories around the globe since February 2023. So it’s spatially extensive, occurring, again, in all ocean basins, across multiple, multiple countries.”
In Baltimore, salvage crews found the body of a fourth victim of last month’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, which killed six construction workers. Two other bodies remain missing. This comes as the FBI launched a criminal investigation into the tragedy. The agency is reportedly looking into whether crew on board the massive cargo ship that struck the bridge were aware the vessel had serious electrical problems.
In New Mexico, a judge sentenced Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons handler on the film “Rust,” to the maximum sentence of 18 months in prison for the involuntary manslaughter of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin, the star and producer of “Rust,” fired the loaded prop gun that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza during a rehearsal in 2022. Baldwin will face his own manslaughter trial in July.
Civil rights groups warn the First Amendment right to protest could be in peril after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a key case brought by Black Lives Matters organizer DeRay Mckesson. Mckesson led a Black Lives Matter protest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following the police killing of Alton Sterling in 2016. A police officer was injured at the protest, triggering a lawsuit against Mckesson — even though he himself did not injure the officer. The ruling against Mckesson by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals could threaten organizers of any mass protest in Louisiana, Mississippi or Texas.
In other Supreme Court news, Justice Clarence Thomas was absent from the bench Monday without explanation and did not participate in remote arguments. At 75, Thomas is the oldest and longest-serving member of the Supreme Court.
Media Options