Israel is continuing to face global condemnation over the killing of seven aid workers from Chef José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen, which had brought food into Gaza by ship to feed starving Palestinians. The aid workers were killed when an Israeli drone fired three missiles at the group’s clearly marked convoy. According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the drone initially hit one car in the convoy. Then the drone attacked again after survivors from the first attack got into the second vehicle, which kept driving. After the second strike, the injured passengers were taken to the third car in the convoy, which was then also bombed as it attempted to escape. The attack occurred over a 1.5-mile stretch on a coastal road in Gaza. On Tuesday, Israel admitted to carrying out the airstrike and vowed to investigate.

At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the Israeli attack.

Secretary-General António Guterres: “The devastating Israeli airstrikes that killed World Central Kitchen personnel yesterday bring the number of aid workers killed in this conflict to 196, including more than 175 members of our own U.N. staff. This is unconscionable, but it is an inevitable result of the way the war is being conducted.”

The killed aid workers included three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and one Palestinian.