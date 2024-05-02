Hi there,

“Workers Have Power”: Thousands Rally in NYC for May Day, Call for Solidarity with Palestine

StoryMay 02, 2024
Workers around the world rallied Wednesday to mark May Day, with many calling on the labor movement to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. In New York, Democracy Now! spoke to demonstrators who demanded that U.S. unions apply political pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza and to stop their government’s arms trade with Israel. “Workers do have the power to shape the world,” said Palestinian researcher Riya Al’sanah, who was among thousands gathered at a May Day rally in Manhattan.

Guests
  • Riya Al’sanah
    Palestinian researcher and organizer with the Workers in Palestine initiative.
  • Julia Bannon
    president of Student Workers of Columbia, UAW Local 2710.

