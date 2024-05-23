Israel is intensifying its ground and aerial attacks on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where until recently more than 1.4 million Palestinians had sought refuge. According to the United Nations, over 800,000 Palestinians have fled the city despite having no safe place to go.

In Gaza City, Israel bombed a mosque and a school housing displaced Palestinians. Al Jazeera reports the bombing killed 10 people, including five children. Dozens were wounded. The overall official death toll in Gaza has now topped 35,700.

Israel is also continuing to target medical facilities in Gaza. Israeli forces have stormed Al-Awda Hospital in the Jabaliya refugee camp, forcing medical staff to abandon the hospital. The World Health Organization has issued an urgent appeal for Israel to protect the hospital’s medical staff and patients. On Tuesday, Israeli missiles struck the emergency department at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. Dr. Hussam Abu Safia described the attack.