Jury deliberations are beginning today in Donald Trump’s hush money and election interference trial. During closing arguments on Tuesday, prosecutors accused the former president of trying to subvert democracy and “hoodwink the American voter.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team attempted to discredit Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, who had testified against his former boss. Trump attorney Todd Blanche called Cohen “the greatest liar of all time.” Prosecutors reminded jurors that the case rests on the documentary evidence — and not just on Cohen’s testimony.

Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche also told jurors that Trump could go to jail if convicted. This led to Judge Juan Merchan admonishing him for making what the judge called an “outrageous” and “highly inappropriate” remark.

Outside the courthouse, the Biden campaign held a press conference featuring two police officers who worked during the January 6 insurrection, as well as the actor Robert De Niro, who warned against another Trump presidency.

Robert De Niro: “This is the time to stop him, by voting him out once and for all. We don’t want to wake up after the elections saying, 'What? Again? My god! What the hell have we done?' We can’t have that happen again.”

In other Trump legal news, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon–who is hearing Trump’s classified files case–has denied a request by prosecutors to place a gag order on Trump to prevent him from attacking law enforcement agents involved in the case.