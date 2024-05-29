If you think Democracy Now!’s reporting is a critical line of defense against war, climate catastrophe and authoritarianism, please make your donation of $10 or more right now. Today, a generous donor will TRIPLE your donation, which means it’ll go 3x as far to support our independent journalism. Democracy Now! is funded by you, and that’s why we’re counting on your donation to keep us going strong. Please give today. Every dollar makes a difference—in fact, gets tripled! Thank you so much.
The White House said Tuesday that Israel’s devastating airstrike on a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah does not cross President Biden’s so-called red line in Gaza. Sunday’s attack, which set off a fire in the camp, killed 45 Palestinians and injured over 200 — mostly women and children. An investigation by CNN found Israel attacked the camp using munitions made in the United States by Boeing. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby was questioned Tuesday by Ed O’Keefe of CBS News.
Ed O’Keefe: “How does this not violate the red line that the president laid out?”
John Kirby: “As I said, we don’t want to see a major ground operation. We haven’t seen that at this point.”
Ed O’Keefe: “How many more charred corpses does he have to see before the president considers a change in policy?”
John Kirby: “We don’t want to see a single more innocent life taken. And I kind of take a little offense at the question. No civilian casualties is the right number of civilian casualties. And this is not something that we’ve turned a blind eye to, nor has it been something we’ve ignored or neglected to raise with our Israeli counterparts, including, Ed, this weekend as a result of this particular strike. Now, they’re investigating it, so let’s let them investigate it and see what they come up with.”
At the United Nations, Algeria has proposed a new resolution to demand Israel halt its offensive in Rafah. Meanwhile, Mexico has become the latest country to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.
Despite the growing international condemnation, Israel is continuing to attack Gaza. On Tuesday, Palestinian medical officials said at least 21 people were killed in an Israeli attack on a tent camp in al-Mawasi. The dead included at least 12 women. Over 60 Palestinians were injured.
On the humanitarian front, aid shipments to Gaza by sea have been halted after a new U.S.-made pier broke apart in rough seas. The temporary $320 million pier had only become operational less than two weeks ago. It is expected to take at least a week to fix.
In other news from the region, former Republican presidential candidate and ambassador Nikki Haley visited Israel on Tuesday and was photographed signing an Israeli artillery shell. She wrote the words “Finish Them!”
A joint investigation by The Guardian and the Israeli news outlet +972 has revealed Israel has run an almost decadelong secret “war” against the International Criminal Court in an attempt to derail the court from filing war crimes charges against Israeli officials. The report details how Israel surveilled, hacked, smeared and threatened top ICC officials, including the current chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, and his predecessor, Fatou Bensouda. The news outlets report the former head of the Israeli Mossad, Yossi Cohen, personally threatened Bensouda, telling her, “You should help us and let us take care of you. You don’t want to be getting into things that could compromise your security or that of your family.” Despite the threats by Israel, the ICC’s Karim Khan announced earlier this month that he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as three leaders of Hamas.
Another senior official at the State Department has resigned to protest President Biden’s policies on Gaza. The official, Stacy Gilbert, served in the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration. The Washington Post reports Gilbert sent an email to staff on Tuesday criticizing a recent State Department report that concluded that Israel is not obstructing U.S. humanitarian assistance to Gaza.
Protests over Israel’s war on Gaza continue across the globe. In London, police arrested 40 pro-Palestinian protesters Tuesday night after about 10,000 people rallied to call on Israel to halt its attacks on Rafah. In Mexico City, police fired tear gas at protesters outside the Israeli Embassy on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in Paris, France’s lower house of Parliament has suspended a lawmaker for 15 days for holding up a Palestinian flag during a debate on Israel. And in Canada, dozens of faculty at the University of Toronto spoke out Tuesday, a day after school officials sought a court injunction to clear a student pro-Palestinian encampment.
Jury deliberations are beginning today in Donald Trump’s hush money and election interference trial. During closing arguments on Tuesday, prosecutors accused the former president of trying to subvert democracy and “hoodwink the American voter.”
Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team attempted to discredit Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, who had testified against his former boss. Trump attorney Todd Blanche called Cohen “the greatest liar of all time.” Prosecutors reminded jurors that the case rests on the documentary evidence — and not just on Cohen’s testimony.
Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche also told jurors that Trump could go to jail if convicted. This led to Judge Juan Merchan admonishing him for making what the judge called an “outrageous” and “highly inappropriate” remark.
Outside the courthouse, the Biden campaign held a press conference featuring two police officers who worked during the January 6 insurrection, as well as the actor Robert De Niro, who warned against another Trump presidency.
Robert De Niro: “This is the time to stop him, by voting him out once and for all. We don’t want to wake up after the elections saying, 'What? Again? My god! What the hell have we done?' We can’t have that happen again.”
In other Trump legal news, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon–who is hearing Trump’s classified files case–has denied a request by prosecutors to place a gag order on Trump to prevent him from attacking law enforcement agents involved in the case.
In climate news, India has issued a red alert a day after temperatures in New Delhi reached a record 122 degrees Fahrenheit.
Meanwhile, in Brazil, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights is holding hearings to determine what legal obligations countries should face for the climate emergency. The hearings come after historic floods in Brazil displaced hundreds of thousands of people and killed over 150 people. This is Luiza Tuxa of the Tuxá people in northeastern Brazil.
Luiza Tuxá: “This is the moment we want the Inter-American Court to hear us, hear our cry, hear our call, hear our anguish, feel some of the pain that the Indigenous peoples of Brazil have been going through for thousands of years.”
In Papua New Guinea, rescue efforts are continuing after a landslide killed as many as 2,000 people. Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape said the changing climate is devastating his country.
Prime Minister James Marape: “In this year, we had extraordinary rainfall that has caused flooding in river areas, sea level rise in coastal areas and landslips in a few areas. For instance, we almost had the entire South Simbu, that access passage to the Gumine Highway, that was probably cut for almost a month.”
Haiti’s unelected transitional council has named Garry Conille to be Haiti’s new prime minister, just a month after some members of the council picked a different official for the job. Conille briefly served as Haiti’s prime minister over 10 years ago and had been working as a development specialist at UNICEF. The transitional council was formed after Ariel Henry agreed to resign as prime minister amid an uprising by armed groups.
In the nation of Georgia, lawmakers have voted to override a presidential veto of a controversial bill that could force many NGOs and media outlets to register as foreign agents. On Tuesday, one opposition lawmaker in Georgia was doused with water while he spoke out against the legislation. The EU has warned passage of the bill could jeopardize Georgia’s chances of joining the bloc.
Voters in South Africa are casting ballots today in nationwide elections. Polls suggest the ruling African National Congress could lose its majority for the first time since Nelson Mandela was elected in 1994.
In election news here in the United States, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan narrowly defeated a challenge from David Covey, a far-right candidate who was endorsed by Donald Trump and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Meanwhile, Texas Republican Congressmember Tony Gonzales has declared victory in a primary runoff against gun rights advocate Brandon Herrera, who is nicknamed “The AK Guy.” Gonzales, who represents Uvalde, Texas, broke with his Republican colleagues last year to support new gun control legislation after the massacre at Robb Elementary School.
The Libertarian Party has picked Chase Oliver to be its presidential nominee after party members turned down appeals from both Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump, who was met by a round of boos and jeers when he addressed the Libertarian convention. Meanwhile, Jill Stein has announced she has won enough delegates to be the Green Party’s presidential nominee.
