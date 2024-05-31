If you think Democracy Now!’s reporting is a critical line of defense against war, climate catastrophe and authoritarianism, please make your donation of $10 or more right now. Today, a generous donor will DOUBLE your donation, which means it’ll go 2x as far to support our independent journalism. Democracy Now! is funded by you, and that’s why we’re counting on your donation to keep us going strong. Please give today. Every dollar makes a difference—in fact, gets doubled! Thank you so much.
Guilty. After three weeks of testimony and less than 12 hours of deliberation, a Manhattan jury has found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony charges of attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election by falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment. Sentencing has been scheduled for July 11, just four days ahead of the Republican National Convention.
Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony. The maximum penalty is four years in prison, though Judge Juan Merchan could decline to send Trump to prison and instead impose a fine, probation or supervision. Trump is expected to appeal. He spoke to reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom after the verdict was announced.
Donald Trump: “This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who is corrupt. It’s a rigged trial, a disgrace. They wouldn’t give us a venue change. We were at 5% or 6% in this district, in this area. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people. And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here. You have a Soros-backed DA. And the whole thing, we didn’t do a thing wrong. I’m a very innocent man.”
We’ll have more on the historic conviction of Donald Trump after headlines.
Israel continues its unabated attacks across the Gaza Strip. Overnight, airstrikes on the Bureij refugee camp in central Deir al-Balah killed at least 11 people. Mourners grieved their loved ones at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
Selah Rouqa: “What happened was we heard that there was a massacre in Bureij camp from the Al-Sous family. My daughter was there, and her children. She is their daughter-in-law. The whole house was martyred. The Israelis bombed the house. Her husband, her children, her father-in-law, her mother-in-law, her sisters-in-law were killed. The whole family was killed. My darling, my daughter.”
A separate attack in Nuseirat camp struck a car carrying a family that had been providing free meals for displaced people.
In northern Gaza, Israeli troops say they have retreated from Jabaliya after three weeks of utter destruction. Displaced Palestinians returned to their homes, which in many cases were no longer standing.
Ali Badran: “I was displaced to a camp on the coast when the occupying forces came to the Jabaliya camp. And when we heard that they had withdrawn, we came back. When we came back to Jabaliya camp, we were shocked by the scenes of what has happened to it — destruction. Homes have been completely razed to the ground. And what was not leveled to the ground was burned down, and what was not burned was completely destroyed.”
Meanwhile, the charity Save the Children says Israeli strikes have killed at least 66 people, including many children, over a period of four days this week in areas of Rafah that were designated as “safe zones.”
On Thursday, Hamas said it is ready for a “complete agreement” including the exchange of hostages and prisoners, if Israel stops its war immediately. An Israeli negotiator dismissed the proposal as “delusional.”
Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has threatened to turn the occupied West Bank “into ruined cities like in the Gaza Strip.” Smotrich, an advocate for illegal Israeli settlements, made the remarks in a social media video Thursday.
On Thursday morning, Israeli forces stormed the West Bank city of Ramallah in another violent raid, igniting a devastating fire on a vegetable market. Dozens of stores were destroyed by the flames, causing millions in damages to vendors, as firefighters combated the blaze for hours.
Humanitarian groups are condemning an Israeli bill to designate UNRWA as a terrorist organization. Doctors Without Borders called it “an outrageous attack on humanitarian assistance, and an act of collective punishment against the Palestinian people.” The group added that the bill, which is making its way through the Israeli parliament, would “amount to a free license to attack UNRWA facilities and its humanitarian personnel.” The U.N. said this week aid to Gaza had dropped 67% since May 7 as Israel launched its invasion of Rafah.
Yemen’s Houthi movement said joint U.S.-British strikes killed 16 people and injured 40 others in Hodeidah province Thursday. The U.S. acknowledged launching 13 strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen as Houthi fighters have intensified attacks on freight vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, including an attack earlier today on the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The Houthi movement is vowing to continue its maritime strikes as long as Israel’s war on Gaza is ongoing.
Slovenia has become the latest European nation to recognize Palestinian statehood. The move still needs to be approved by the Slovenian Parliament, which is expected in the coming days.
A New York nurse launched a hunger strike outside the White House Thursday and is calling on all healthcare providers to oppose U.S. support for Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza. Jennifer Koonings said in a statement, “The immeasurable trauma that children in Gaza are experiencing is horrifying and completely unjustifiable. Children’s brains and bodies are fragile and still growing, and they are being starved, bombed, and traumatized beyond belief. … At this point, silence is complicity.”
Earlier this week, 25 U.S. federal law clerks issued a rare public statement condemning “our government’s complicity in genocide.” The statement was published anonymously as judges and clerks are forbidden to engage in protest or other political activity. The law clerks wrote, “Although the rules of the judiciary prevent us from publicly advocating at this time, we write this letter as a small gesture of our love and solidarity.”
President Biden has given Ukraine permission to defensively deploy U.S. weapons to strike targets inside Russia, close to Ukraine’s northeast Kharkiv region. The change in policy was widely reported Thursday, though the White House has yet to officially comment on the matter. The new directive does not apply to long-range missile strikes inside Russia. Earlier today, Germany confirmed it was allowing Ukraine to use German-supplied weapons in Russia’s border area with Ukraine. Vladimir Putin this week warned of “serious consequences” if weapons provided by NATO members were used inside Russia.
This comes as Ukrainian authorities announced at least four people were killed, and another 16 injured, in an overnight Russian attack in a residential area of Kharkiv.
Large swaths of South Asia continue to grapple with a blistering heat wave and soaring temperatures that have reached over 125 degrees Fahrenheit. In India, at least 24 people died Thursday of suspected heatstroke in the eastern states of Bihar and Odisha. Meanwhile, many residents in Delhi are facing chronic water shortages. Warnings have been enacted across India as hospitals are seeing a spike in patients suffering heat-related ailments. This is a doctor in New Delhi.
Dr. Seema Balkrishna Wasnik: “We have got about six patients who were critical, and they had heatstroke-like symptoms, and two patients were having heat exertion symptoms. So, some of the patients were drowsy, and they needed ventilator, and some of the patients had convulsions also. And one patient came gasping also to the emergency department.”
CBS News reports the Biden administration is planning to send groups of immigrants from Latin America to Greece and Italy as an effort to discourage more people from seeking refuge at the U.S.-Mexico border. Under the initiative, people who are first processed at U.S. immigration centers recently opened in Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Guatemala could be resettled in Greece or Italy. The U.S. already has a similar resettlement partnership with Canada and Spain.
The U.S. Supreme Court has unanimously sided with the National Rifle Association, paving the way for a First Amendment lawsuit against a New York state official who encouraged businesses to cut ties with the firearms lobby. Maria Vullo, former superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services, had urged banks and insurance companies to stop working with the NRA following the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
