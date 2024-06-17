The United Nations is warning more than 50,000 Palestinian children in Gaza require immediate medical treatment for acute malnutrition. In a statement, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said the situation in Gaza is catastrophic as residents “continue to face desperate levels of hunger.”

Muslims across the world today are marking the holy day of Eid al-Adha, but it is a day of mourning in Gaza, where the death toll from Israel’s war has topped 37,300.