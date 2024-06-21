The acclaimed actor and lifelong activist Donald Sutherland has died at 88. During the Vietnam War, Sutherland, Jane Fonda and others formed an antiwar roadshow called the FTA, or Free the Army, Show. Modeled after Bob Hope’s USO tour, the group traveled to perform for soldiers who came out against the war. In 2017, declassified documents showed that Sutherland was on the National Security Agency’s “watch list” between 1971 and 1973.

On the big screen, Sutherland was known for his scene-stealing roles in ”JFK,” “The Hunger Games,” “Don’t Look Now,” “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” and “Pride and Prejudice,” among others. Donald Sutherland had five children, including the actor Kiefer Sutherland. Kiefer’s maternal grandfather, Tommy Douglas, is considered the father of Canada’s single-payer healthcare system.