The director of ambulance and emergency services in Gaza has been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a health clinic in Gaza City. Hani al-Jafarawi, described as a “pillar” of Gaza’s health system, is reported to be the 500th medical worker killed by Israeli forces since October 7. His death came as Israel continues its attacks across the Gaza Strip. On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike on an UNRWA aid distribution site near Gaza City killed at least eight Palestinians. On Saturday, the International Committee of the Red Cross reported at least 22 people died in an airstrike that also damaged the Red Cross’s office in Rafah.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the “intense phase” of fighting in Gaza is about to end and that some troops would be redeployed to the border near Lebanon. But Netanyahu vowed to continue the war on Gaza and rejected calls for a permanent ceasefire.