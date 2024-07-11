Israeli troops have killed at least 30 Palestinians in the Gaza City neighborhood of Tal al-Hawa. The attack came a day after Israel ordered all civilians in Gaza City to leave despite them having no safe place to go. Al Jazeera reports Israeli snipers have been shooting at some Palestinians who have attempted to flee. The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem decried the evacuation order of the city as “absolute madness.” The group said, “Based on Israel’s actions, it appears that it intends to continue fighting indefinitely, sowing destruction, and killing masses of people for the foreseeable future.”

This comes as Israeli troops have once again attacked the Gaza City headquarters of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA. According to the agency, Israel has attacked UNRWA facilities 453 times since October.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops have pulled out of parts of the neighborhood of Shuja’iyya in Gaza City, leaving behind utter destruction. This is a resident of Shuja’iyya.