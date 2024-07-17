Hi there,

DNC Makes Moves to Lock In Biden as Nominee Early, Despite Growing Discontent Among Democrats

StoryJuly 17, 2024
The Democratic National Committee is moving to confirm President Joe Biden as the party’s presidential nominee with a “virtual roll call” as early as next week, despite serious doubts from many Democratic lawmakers and voters about his viability following a disastrous debate performance in late June. “Joe Biden could be nominated for president next week, even though the convention is almost a month away,” says The Nation’s John Nichols.

