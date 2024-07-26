You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Paris Olympics Slammed for “Social Cleansing,” Mass Displacement, Militarization & Greenwashing

Just hours before Friday’s opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics, a series of apparently coordinated arson attacks were reported on France’s high-speed rail network. No one has claimed responsibility yet. Before the games, protests highlighted the displacement of thousands of migrants, unhoused people and other vulnerable communities as “social cleansing.” We go to Paris for an update with Jules Boykoff, former professional soccer player, author and scholar focusing on the Olympic Games, and Paul Alauzy, Paris-based activist with the collective Revers de la Médaille (Other Side of the Medal). “We are not anti-Olympics,” says Alauzy. “You can support the games, but you need to know that they have a big social impact and they come with a cost. And they come with a cost of the lives of hundreds, thousands of people being mistreated.” We also discuss how Palestinian athletes are taking part in this year’s Olympics amid the Israeli war on Gaza, the health risks of competing during rising heat and COVID, the environmental impact of major sporting events and more.

Guests
  • Jules Boykoff
    former professional soccer player, author and scholar focusing on the Olympic Games.
  • Paul Alauzy
    Paris-based activist with Revers de la Médaille, Other Side of the Medal, a collective opposed to the targeting and displacement of migrants, unhoused people and other vulnerable communities ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics.

