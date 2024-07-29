Venezuela’s National Electoral Council has declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner of Sunday’s election, giving him a third term in office. But the opposition is rejecting the official results. According to the Electoral Council, early results show Maduro received about 51%, while opposition candidate Edmundo González received 44%. This is Maduro speaking from Caracas.

President Nicolás Maduro: “In this new term you’ve given me, in this new term you’ve given to yourselves, I swear I’ll give my whole life to carry out all the changes and transformations our country needs to head for a destiny of prosperity, a destiny of growth, of peace, of social happiness, to rescue all the rights violated by the economic war and imperialist missiles.”

A delegation from the National Lawyers Guild said they found the election to be “fair and transparent,” but Venezuela opposition candidate Edmundo González rejected the official results.

Edmundo González: “What happened during today’s polling day was a violation of all rules, to the point that the majority of electoral registers have still not been handed over. Our message of reconciliation and peaceful change still stands. We are convinced most Venezuelans also want this. Our struggle continues, and we won’t rest until the will of the people of Venezuela is respected.”

González joined the race after the Venezuelan government barred opposition leader María Corina Machado from running. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. government had “serious concerns” about the Venezuelan election results.