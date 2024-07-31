Iran’s government has accused Israel of assassinating senior Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in a missile strike near Tehran, raising fears of a broader regional war in the Middle East. According to Iranian media reports, Haniyeh was killed, along with his bodyguard, when a guided missile slammed into a residence north of the Iranian capital where he was staying for the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Before his assassination, Haniyeh played a central role in talks to exchange hostages and to negotiate a ceasefire with Israel.

Israeli officials have not yet confirmed any involvement in Haniyeh’s killing; however, the Israeli Government Press Office posted a photo of Haniyeh with the word “eliminated” over his face. The office later took down the photo.

Iran’s supreme leader condemned the assassination and promised “harsh punishment” against Israel, in a statement read on Iranian state television.

IRIB News anchor: “The supreme leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, emphasized, 'The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime, with this action, has paved the way for severe punishment for itself, and we consider it our duty to avenge the blood of he who was martyred in the land of the Islamic Republic of Iran.'”

Hamas said Ismail Haniyeh’s funeral will be held in Tehran on Thursday morning before his body is transferred to the Qatari capital of Doha for burial on Friday.