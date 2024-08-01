You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Money War: How the U.S. Unleashed Economic Warfare Across the Globe, from Venezuela to Iran

StoryAugust 01, 2024
Image Credit: Left: Washington Post

We look at a new Washington Post investigation titled “Money War” that traces the effects of U.S. sanctions under the last four presidents: Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden. According to the report, the U.S government has instituted, in some form or another, sanctions against a third of all other countries around the world, despite no clear evidence that they are effective in influencing target nations’ politics, and in fact may often entrench the power of ruling parties. We speak to Jeff Stein, one of the authors of the Post investigation, about its findings, including on the effects of sanctions in Venezuela and Iran.

Guests
  • Jeff Stein
    White House economics reporter for The Washington Post and founder of The Ithaca Voice.

Please check back later for full transcript.

