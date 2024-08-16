In Doha, officials from Egypt, Qatar, the U.S. and Israel are meeting for the second day of negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement. The U.S. indicated some progress had been made Thursday as regional tensions remain high in the wake of the Israeli assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in Iran and Lebanon. Israel has called this week’s talks “the last chance” to make a deal. Hamas is not directly participating but is being briefed by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

This comes as Israel continues its deadly war on Gaza, killing more children in an overnight attack on a building in the Jabaliya refugee camp. In the southern city of Khan Younis, some displaced Palestinians are sheltering at a cemetery.