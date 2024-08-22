Hi there,

This week Democracy Now! is bringing you live, on-the-ground coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where you’ll hear the voices and analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Democracy Now! doesn’t accept corporate advertising or sponsorship revenue, and we don’t take money from any government. That means we’re relying on you. Can you donate $15 to Democracy Now! today to support our DNC coverage—and so much more? Right now, a generous donor will DOUBLE your gift, which means your $15 donation is worth $30. Please do your part to help us air in-depth, substantive coverage of the convention and the issues that matter most during the 2024 election cycle. Thank you so much—and remember, every dollar makes a difference.
-Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News

“Stop Sending Bombs”: Rep. Ilhan Omar Visits Uncommitted Sit-In & Demands Israeli Arms Embargo

StoryAugust 22, 2024
Watch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

Democracy Now! spoke with Minnesota Congressmember Ilhan Omar late Wednesday outside the Democratic National Convention, where members of the “uncommitted” movement launched a sit-in to demand a Palestinian American be allowed to address the convention from the main stage. Omar said she joined protesters outside the DNC because “there is no compassion in turning our heads away from the piles of dead bodies” in Gaza. “A ceasefire is only possible if we use every leverage that we have, and the biggest leverage that we have is to stop sending bombs,” says Omar, explaining why she is calling for an arms embargo against Israel and an end to “this genocidal war.”

Related Story

StoryAug 22, 2024“So Horrific”: Doctor Recounts Treating Patients in Gaza Injured in Massacres Enabled by U.S. Bombs
Guests
  • Ilhan Omar
    Democratic member of Congress from Minnesota.
Transcript
This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

NERMEEN SHAIKH: Delegates from the “uncommitted” movement and their allies launched a sit-in protest Wednesday night after the DNC refused to let a Palestinian American take the main stage, despite allowing the parents of an American Israeli hostage to address the convention. Uncommitted delegates were selected in state Democratic primaries earlier this year to call for an end to the Biden administration’s backing of Israel in its assault on Gaza. The sit-in continued throughout the night and is still ongoing at the time of this broadcast.

Among those who addressed the crowd last night at the sit-in was Ruwa Romman, a Palestinian American who is a Georgia state representative and an uncommitted delegate. She was among the list of speakers offered by the uncommitted movement that the DNC refused to allow onstage. This is some of what she had to say last night.

REP. RUWA ROMMAN: Good evening, everybody. My name is Ruwa Romman. I am a Georgia state representative. I am an elected Democrat. I come from the swing state of Georgia.

We are not here to create any divisions. As my colleagues have said over and over and over again, the only reason we are here — the only reason we are here — is to ensure that Donald Trump will never make it to the White House, and save the lives of the people that we love. It’s about the fact that today I watched my party say, “Our tent can fit anti-choice Republicans,” but it can’t fit an elected official like me? I do not understand. I do not understand why being a Palestinian has become disqualifying in this country.

I don’t know how much more we have to prove. All of us have decade-or-more-long résumés working for this party, because we know that this party is the only one that’s ever tried to meet the promise of our country. We are here to literally save the soul of our party. I do not understand why that is a bad thing.

This would have truly and sincerely been a beautiful gesture to show this party cares about the cries of an Israeli child the same way they care about the cries of a Palestinian child. We are not asking for too much. All we wanted was to be on that stage and show people desperate for hope there is something to hope for.

AMY GOODMAN: That was Georgia state representative, uncommitted delegate Ruwa Romman. Among those who came to the sit-in to express their support were Pennsylvania Congresswoman Summer Lee and Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. I caught up with Congressmember Omar at the sit-in last night.

AMY GOODMAN: The uncommitted delegates are here asking for a Palestinian speaker on the stage of the DNC. Do you support this?

REP. ILHAN OMAR: Yes, I did put in a request for that accommodation to be made, both to the Harris campaign and to the chairman of the DNC. I am hopeful that they will hear. It’s not just me who made that request. There’s multiple leaders within the Democratic Party who are here, have also made that request.

AMY GOODMAN: And the delegates here who have sat down asking for this one response say they’ve been simply told no.

REP. ILHAN OMAR: Mm-hmm. Well, that’s — that’s heartbreaking to learn. That hasn’t been the response. The response was, to me, “Be patient. We’ll figure out something.” And it’s unfortunate if they have been told no.

AMY GOODMAN: Do you think there’s still a chance for them to change their minds?

REP. ILHAN OMAR: Every phone call I’ve had, every conversation I’ve had today, has been, “Be patient with us. We’ll figure something out.” So…

AMY GOODMAN: Do you think Vice President Harris takes a different position than President Biden on the issue of an arms embargo, on the issue of stopping supporting Israel’s assault on Gaza?

REP. ILHAN OMAR: She has certainly been more forceful in talking about how this war and its devastation is unconscionable. I do hope that tomorrow we get to hear what her policy positions will be going forward.

AMY GOODMAN: You spoke earlier today. Can you talk about your message?

REP. ILHAN OMAR: My message is, this is not about just winning votes. It’s about living up to the words that we say about caring for our neighbors, for having a heart, for being compassionate. If that is who we are as Democrats, there is no compassion in continuing to fund this genocidal war. There is no compassion in turning our heads away from the piles of dead bodies that have been going on for the last 10 years. There is no compassion and care in simply keeping this the status quo. There is compassion and care in saying we know that a ceasefire is only possible if we use every leverage that we have. And the biggest leverage that we have is to stop sending bombs. Thank you all.

AMY GOODMAN: That’s Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. She visited the sit-in, where we are going right now.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.

Next story from this daily show

Uncommitted Delegates Speak Out After Sleeping Outside DNC to Protest Silencing of Palestinian Voices
Election 2024 Coverage

Live from the DNC Aug 19-23

Amy Goodman and the Democracy Now! team will broadcast an extended daily two-hour show from Chicago, Illinois for the Democratic National Convention from Aug. 19-23.

Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.
Work with Democracy Now!

Join the Democracy Now! team

We are hiring a Director of Development and a Development Intern to support our fundraising efforts. Find out more and apply today!

Recent News
Headlines for August 22
WatchRead
View All

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top