Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and fled to India after weeks of student-led protests. Bangladesh’s army has announced an interim government will be formed to run the country. Earlier today, crowds stormed Hasina’s official residence in Dhaka to celebrate her ouster. Hasina had led Bangladesh since 2009. Her father was Bangladesh’s first president.

On Sunday, police violently cracked down as tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets. Almost 100 people died on Sunday, bringing the death toll in recent weeks to over 300 — most of those killed have been student protesters. Hasina resigned as protesters vowed to defy a military curfew and stay in the streets.

M Zubair: “Nobody can stop us from marching today. If we turn back and face them once, we will liberate Bangladesh. And I want to tell my Armed Forces brothers not to align with the autocrat. Either you’re with the people or stay neutral.”

We’ll have more on Bangladesh after headlines.