U.N.’s human rights chief and the head of EU foreign policy are the latest leaders to call for urgent deescalation in the Middle East amid reports of a possibly imminent retaliatory attack from Iran against Israel and mounting fears of an all-out regional war. President Biden met with his national security team Monday, and the U.S. CENTCOM commander arrived in Israel earlier today. Foreign embassies are evacuating their citizens from Lebanon and the region. Meanwhile, U.S. military personnel were injured Monday in a suspected rocket attack on al-Asad airbase in Iraq. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Monday.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “We are engaged in intense diplomacy, pretty much around the clock, with a very simple message: All parties must refrain from escalation. All parties must take steps to ease tensions. Escalation is not in anyone’s interests. It will only lead to more conflict, more violence, more insecurity.”
Israel has killed at least eight Palestinians in the occupied West Bank amid an ongoing bloody raid in Jenin and other sites. In Tubas, Israeli forces killed at least four people. This is the brother of one of the victims.
Mohammad Abu Araa: “His 3-year-old son saw his father on the floor bleeding. He is 3 years old. He’s the only one who saw his father bleeding and told us what he saw.”
Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich suggested starving the entire Gaza Strip to death could be “justified.” He told a conference, “Nobody will let us cause 2 million civilians to die of hunger even though it might be justified and moral until our hostages are returned.” Smotrich also repeated the Israeli government’s goal of “removing the threat” of Palestinian statehood.
The U.N. reported child malnutrition in the Gaza Strip jumped nearly 50% in July over the previous month due to Israel’s relentless attacks and total blockade.
Bangladesh’s president has dissolved Parliament, clearing the way for new elections to take place following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country Monday after weeks of student-led protests. Just hours after Hasina’s departure, Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin ordered the release of jailed opposition leader Khaleda Zia, a longtime rival of Hasina. The streets of Dhaka erupted in celebration Monday in response to Hasina’s ouster. As the military is set to appoint an interim government, student leaders have called on Bangladeshi Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus to be at its head.
Nahid Islam: “We will not accept any other government other than the one proposed by us. We will not accept the government supported by the military or the fascists. Any proxy government or government against the people will not be accepted.”
Bangladeshi security forces have killed over 400 people since anti-government protests began in June, including some 100 protesters over the weekend before Hasina stepped down. We’ll go to Dhaka later in the broadcast.
In Washington, D.C., a federal judge ruled Monday Google has illegally maintained a monopoly over internet searches by paying billions of dollars to Apple and other smartphone companies and web browsers to be their default search engine. The historic decision comes after a lawsuit brought by the Justice Department and a group of attorneys general from 38 states and territories.
It is the largest antitrust lawsuit brought by the U.S. government against a major tech company since the DOJ sued Microsoft over 20 years ago. Judge Amit Mehta wrote in his ruling, “Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly.” We’ll have more on this after headlines.
The Democratic National Committee’s virtual roll call vote ended with Kamala Harris receiving 99% of delegate votes. Kamala Harris announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice-presidential pick this morning, ahead of a rally in Philadelphia later today, where she will appear with Walz.
In other election news, progressive Missouri Congressmember Cori Bush faces reelection in her primary race today, after AIPAC spent some $9 million to unseat her and boost her challenger, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell. We’ll have more on this later in the broadcast.
In Arizona, Donald Trump’s former campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis has flipped and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in Arizona’s “fake elector” case. Ellis, who worked to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss in Arizona, will avoid jail time as part of the deal, where she could testify against the 17 remaining defendants in the case, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows.
In financial news, Japanese shares rebounded today after global stock markets plunged Monday as fears of a U.S. recession triggered a massive sell-off. It was the worst day for the Japanese stock market since a crash in 1987. Stocks also rallied across Europe today. In July, the U.S. added 114,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, a much dimmer report than economists had predicted. Last week, the Fed kept interest rates at a two-decade high, ahead of expected cuts over the fall and winter.
As temperatures soar across the globe this summer, the World Health Organization says extreme heat is responsible for over 175,000 deaths each year in Europe.
Here in the U.S., western states continue to battle a raging wildfire season. So far this year, wildfires have burned more than 4.5 million acres across the U.S. In the Southeast, Tropical Storm Debby is making its way across Georgia and coastal South Carolina after killing at least four people as it barreled through Florida Monday.
In Brazil, a group of armed assailants and farmers over the weekend attacked Indigenous communities that had reclaimed stolen land in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. The violent rampage left at least 10 Guaraní and Kaiowá people injured as the attackers fired gunshots, rubber bullets and set ablaze tents that had been placed by Indigenous people on their land. More Brazilian authorities have been deployed to the region in response, while prosecutors consider opening a criminal investigation. Similar attacks against Indigenous communities in Mato Grosso do Sul, near the Brazilian Amazon, have been on the rise as farmers and others exploit land to plant soy for export or raise cattle to produce beef.
The U.S. has abandoned its last military base in Niger and completed the withdrawal of its forces, ending a yearslong failed counterterrorism mission in the West African country and fulfilling a crucial demand by Niger’s ruling military junta. Niger’s expulsion of U.S. troops follows a military coup one year ago. Niger’s former colonizer, France, was also forced to pull out its troops in late 2023.
In Nigeria, anti-government protests against economic inequality and hunger are continuing, defying a request by President Bola Tinubu and a deadly crackdown by security forces. Half a dozen Nigerian states have imposed curfews. At least 13 people have been killed since the nationwide protests started on Thursday last week.
Chukwu Ebuka: “I am having my empty pot here, which symbolizes hunger. There is terrible hunger in Nigeria. Do you understand? And my appearance today is to showcase the anger in me. Do you understand?”
In other news about Nigeria, the Nigerian Foreign Ministry joined other nations in warning their citizens about travel to the United Kingdom amid worsening far-right, anti-immigrant riots. Kenya, Malaysia and Indonesia also issued safety warnings. As the unrest continued last night — one week after misinformation about a mass stabbing triggered the far-right riots — a man in Belfast was hospitalized after being attacked in a suspected hate crime.
In Olympics news, Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade and U.S. gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles made history Monday as they accepted their medals for the first-ever all-Black podium in either men’s or women’s gymnastics. Simone Biles has won three golds and a silver in Paris, making her the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history. Biles and Chiles bowed down to Andrade, who took home the gold despite competing with three torn ACLs.
In other news from the Paris Games, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has called for an end to bullying in sports after suffering a torrent of abuse amid invasive and hateful speculation over so-called gender eligibility requirements. Khelif is guaranteed at least a bronze medal after winning her match Saturday.
Meanwhile, Belgium withdrew from the mixed relay triathlon Monday, and Switzerland had to reorder its roster, after both countries’ athletes became sick after completing races in the Seine river last week.
Japan is marking the 79th anniversary of the U.S. dropping the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing some 140,000 people. Three days later, on August 9, 1945, the U.S. dropped another atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke earlier today.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida: “Japan, as the only country to have been hit by nuclear weapons during a war, it is our mission to continue to make an effort to realize a world free from nuclear weapons.”
Ahead of the annual Peace Memorial Ceremony in Hiroshima, Palestinian rights protesters gathered to condemn the presence of Israel’s ambassador to Japan amid the war on Gaza. Protesters chanted, “Israel is not welcome here in Hiroshima.”
Media Options