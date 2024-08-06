Bangladesh’s president has dissolved Parliament, clearing the way for new elections to take place following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country Monday after weeks of student-led protests. Just hours after Hasina’s departure, Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin ordered the release of jailed opposition leader Khaleda Zia, a longtime rival of Hasina. The streets of Dhaka erupted in celebration Monday in response to Hasina’s ouster. As the military is set to appoint an interim government, student leaders have called on Bangladeshi Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus to be at its head.

Nahid Islam: “We will not accept any other government other than the one proposed by us. We will not accept the government supported by the military or the fascists. Any proxy government or government against the people will not be accepted.”

Bangladeshi security forces have killed over 400 people since anti-government protests began in June, including some 100 protesters over the weekend before Hasina stepped down. We’ll go to Dhaka later in the broadcast.