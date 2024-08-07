Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris campaigned in Philadelphia Tuesday with Tim Walz just hours after Harris named the Minnesota governor as her running mate. Before an audience of more than 12,000 people at Temple University, Walz criticized his Republican rivals, Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Gov. Tim Walz: “I’ve got to tell you, pointing out just an observation of mine that I made. I just have to say it. You know it, you feel it. These guys are creepy and, yes, just weird as hell. That’s what you see. That’s what you see.”

Democrats, from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, praised Kamala Harris for selecting Tim Walz, who is seen by many to be a progressive populist.

Tim Walz was elected governor of Minnesota in 2018 after six terms in Congress, where he served as the ranking member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. Walz is a former public school teacher and high school football coach who served 24 years in the National Guard. As governor, Walz has been praised by progressives for signing legislation to codify abortion rights in Minnesota, provide free lunch to public school students and enact new gun control laws. Walz himself is a hunter and gun owner who was once endorsed by the NRA.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also spoke at the Harris rally in Philadelphia. Shapiro had also been in the running to be Harris’s VP pick.