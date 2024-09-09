In the occupied West Bank, a funeral is being held today for Turkish American activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, who was shot dead Friday by Israeli forces. She was a 26-year-old recent graduate of the University of Washington who was volunteering with the International Solidarity Movement. She was shot while taking part in a weekly protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita. The Israeli activist Jonathan Pollak witnessed the shooting.

Jonathan Pollak: “By the time this had happened, it was completely quiet here. We were standing for 10, 15 minutes without anything happening. The reason why no one was filming is because it was completely quiet. And then, all of a sudden, two shots. And the sniper or the soldier that was there took a kill shot.”

We will have more on this story after headlines.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops are also accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old Palestinian girl named Bana Laboum. She was hit by a bullet while inside her own home in the village of Qaryut, which had been attacked by Israeli settlers. Bana’s mom spoke out after her daughter was killed.