“Extraordinarily Dangerous”: Chip Gibbons Warns Kash Patel Would Turn FBI’s Powers on Trump’s Enemies

StoryJanuary 31, 2025
President Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel, a Trump loyalist who has promoted right-wing conspiracy theories, is “one of Donald Trump’s most disturbing picks” who seems poised to use the office to go after journalists and other Trump critics, says Chip Gibbons of the civil liberties organization Defending Rights & Dissent.

  • Chip Gibbons
    journalist, policy director at Defending Rights & Dissent.

