This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org. I’m Amy Goodman, with Juan González.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is replacing ICE leadership at 12 of the 25 ICE field offices nationwide with Border Patrol officials, who will take over immigration enforcement in those regions as Trump demands more arrests. The move comes as Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino was questioned by a federal judge in Chicago Tuesday, after she said he and other federal agents have violated her court order that limits the use of force in immigration raids and protests across Chicago. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis ordered Bovino to meet daily with her until a November 5th hearing and to turn over all reports of agents’ use of force and body-camera footage.

CBS Chicago correspondent Nicole Sganga interviewed Bovino last week.

NICOLE SGANGA: You think use of force here at Broadview has been exemplary?

GREGORY BOVINO: I do.

NICOLE SGANGA: Firing from elevation is within DHS policy?

GREGORY BOVINO: It doesn’t matter where you fire from. An elevation is not a violation of policy. That is a less lethal device for area saturation. Absolutely, you bet.

NICOLE SGANGA: Aiming above the waist is within policy?

GREGORY BOVINO: It can be. If someone strays into a pepper ball, then that’s on them. Don’t protest, and don’t trespass.

AMY GOODMAN: Meanwhile, Chicago residents continue to protest immigration arrests by federal agents. On Monday, Chicago Teachers Union member Gabe Paez shared this video on social media showing how he sounded the alarm on agents in his neighborhood, and his community answered the call.

GABE PAEZ: I saw two masked CBP agents with weapons and wearing bulletproof vests, walking this way, south on Sawyer. And as soon as we saw them, I jumped out, and I started yelling, “¡Migra! ¡Aquí está la Migra! ¡Cierra las puertas! ¡No hables con nadie! Don’t talk to anybody! Close your doors!Immigration is here!”

They had been cornering a neighbor of mine right up against this fence. And as soon as they heard me yelling that Migra was here, and calling attention to them, they turned around in front of me and started walking quickly north on Sawyer. And as I started walking up Sawyer, I noticed immediately people coming out of their houses. There were people who were young and old. All sorts of people came out and started yelling, trying to get them out of our neighborhood.

People came out of their houses to defend the community, to observe, to film, to take photographs of license plates, started calling other community members. And before you knew it, we had probably around 20 people. We had created so much noise and called so much attention to these agents trying to terrorize our community, that all of the traffic on Wilson was backed up. And CBP at that point dropped two gas bombs right onto the street, and people fled, because it looked like a war zone, and it felt like a war zone. But we were able to stand up, defend ourselves, and stand up for the dignity of every single person who lives in this area.

AMY GOODMAN: That’s Chicago resident Gabe Paez. He’s with the Chicago Teachers Union, wearing a T-shirt that says “proud public educator.”

In another encounter, federal agents surrounded Democratic Illinois state Representative Hoan Huynh last Tuesday in Chicago’s North Side. Huynh represents the area, was monitoring the agents after he got a tip through a rapid response network. He shared this video.

REP. HOAN HUYNH: I’m state Representative Hoan Huynh. I’m state Representative Hoan Huynh.

STAFFER: These guys are telling us to stop following.

REP. HOAN HUYNH: I’m state Representative Hoan Huynh.

STAFFER: They’re U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

REP. HOAN HUYNH: I’m state Representative Hoan Huynh.

STAFFER: There’s three agents behind us. Why is my window not working?

REP. HOAN HUYNH: I’m state Representative Hoan Huynh.

STAFFER: Somehow they’re able to open my windows. These people are — there’s three officers in front of us, three officers behind us.

REP. HOAN HUYNH: I’m state Representative Hoan Huynh.

STAFFER: He has a —

REP. HOAN HUYNH: I’m state Representative Hoan Huynh.

STAFFER: They’re recording. There’s three officers behind us.

REP. HOAN HUYNH: I’m state Representative Hoan Huynh.

STAFFER: OK, I’m going to keep following this guy. This guy is — this other car behind us.

REP. HOAN HUYNH: Yeah, they just put a gun at us.

STAFFER: Yeah, they just had a gun.

AMY GOODMAN: For more, we’re joined by Illinois state Representative Hoan Huynh, the first refugee elected to the Illinois General Assembly, a Vietnamese refugee who came to the U.S. as a child when his family was granted asylum. He’s also now running for Congress, joining us from Illinois’s capital, Springfield.

State Representative Hoan Huynh, describe what is happening there. Your response to the federal judge calling in the head of Customs, Border Patrol, saying that he has to report to her every single day, has to wear camera footage? What are you seeing on the ground?

REP. HOAN HUYNH: It’s an honor to be here today, Amy and Juan. Thank you so much for having me on the show.

What we’re seeing right now in Chicago is horrific. The fact that they have literally brought in CPD patrol officers and ICE agents into our streets, terrorizing our neighbors, instilling fear in our communities, has been absolutely horrific. And what we’re trying to do right now on the ground is make sure that folks know their rights and that they do not need to provide information about themselves to these ICE agents.

JUAN GONZÁLEZ: And, state Representative, it’s been an extraordinary resistance movement by ordinary people in the Chicago area. More than 40 networks have been developed to — in various neighborhoods to monitor and and confront ICE. Could you talk about your own personal experience, what happened with you?

REP. HOAN HUYNH: Absolutely. So, last Tuesday, we were out in the North Side lakefront of Chicago, talking to our small businesses, going door to door, to inform them of their rights, their rights to remain silent, their rights to an attorney, their rights to not sign any documentation that they do not understand. And so, while we were out doing that, we received a tip from the rapid response network of which we’re a part of, and this is in collaboration with the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights and OCAD. And what we heard was there was a landscaper that was being detained by ICE agents in our neighborhood.

So we went there to investigate and to provide additional support and information to the neighbors about ICE presence being in the neighborhood. And that’s when we were sandwiched in between two ICE cars. And the ICE officers came to the passenger window of the car that I was in and pointed a gun to my head and asked us to identify ourselves. And it was a very scary moment in which we were able to deescalate the situation, and then they literally left the scene, as well.

JUAN GONZÁLEZ: And your response to how Mr. Bovino, who is in charge of this entire operation in the Chicago area, has dealt with the public, even with a federal judge, Federal Judge Ellis, and his own actions?

REP. HOAN HUYNH: Yeah, I think what Bovino has done has been disgraceful in our city and in our state. I think, certainly, the fact that he claims that he doesn’t even know how to operate a body camera yesterday, the fact that he doesn’t even have a body camera on himself is, I think, certainly very — should be very, very surprising, not to a lot of us. And I think, you know, we need to make sure that we hold them accountable, as well. I think, certainly, the actions that they have taken in Chicago has been really, you know, unconstitutional, illegal. They have been very aggressive enforcement tactics. And I think they’re doing it to instill fear in Chicagoans and in our neighborhoods. And so, I think we need to really push back on that, make sure that they’re held accountable, and at the same time make sure that we get the information out to our neighbors about their rights and how they can protect themselves, as well.

AMY GOODMAN: Let’s talk about their rights. You put out a video that has certainly gotten around, and it says “spread” — it’s about spreading information, not panic. Can you explain the SALUTE method? That’s an acronym for — well, you can explain it, starting with size and strength, then actions and activity. What you’re encouraging people to do?

REP. HOAN HUYNH: Yeah, so, we, as civilians, have the right to document ICE agents and CBP officers when they’re in our neighborhoods. It allows for us to be able to provide that information to the family support hotline, where folks are then able to figure out what’s happening on the ground in real time.

So, the SALUTE method really allows for folks who are documenting via camera to understand, first, S means the size. You know, how many officers are there at the at the time? A, looking at the activity. What are the officers doing to the person that they’re talking to? L, looking at the location. Where is it happening? At what cross streets? U, what are the uniforms that the officers are wearing? What agencies are they a part of? T, the time and date in which this has occurred. And then, E, the equipment that they’re using, as well.

So, having this information allows for folks on the ground to be able to coordinate the response and be able to, certainly, again, keep track of those who are being detained, and so we’re able to get additional information out to our community networks, as well.

AMY GOODMAN: And how are you saying people should get that information out to? What should they do with that information?

REP. HOAN HUYNH: Yeah, so, certainly, once they have the video that they’ve recorded, you know, it’s important for them to send that to the Illinois Coalition of Immigrant and Refugee Rights’ family support network hotline. And so, there is a number that we have asked people to send that to, and I think that’s very important for folks to know.

But, you know, in the interim, when folks are recording, we want folks to be safe while they’re recording, that they’re recording from a safe distance. And we want folks to know that, again, we’re all in this together. We’re all here to protect our neighbors. And I think what we’re doing right now is, again, active, you know, legal, and at same time really making sure that we’re getting information out and in a coordinated response to what’s happening on the ground.

AMY GOODMAN: Hoan Huynh, we want to thank you for being with us, Democratic Illinois state representative whose district includes Chicago. He’s running for Congress right now, speaking to us from the Illinois capital of Springfield.

Coming up, a new documentary profiles an Israeli comedian and peace activist, Noam Shuster Eliassi, who grew up in a mixed Jewish-Palestinian village, and the message she’s putting out today. Stay with us.