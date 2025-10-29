Israel has killed at least 104 people in Gaza, including 46 children. Journalist Mohammed al-Munirawi and his wife were among the killed; they were sheltering in a tent in Nuseirat in central Gaza. Israel has killed 256 journalists in Gaza since October 7, 2023. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed that Hamas fighters were targeted in retaliation for the killing of an Israeli soldier in Rafah on Tuesday; Hamas said it had no connection to the attack. Here’s Abed Awaida, a Palestinian man who lost his nephew in an Israeli strike.

Abed Awaida: “They struck us at 4:00 in the morning while we were sleeping. They killed us, and they killed the children at 4:00 in the morning. While we were sleeping, they struck us.”

Last week, when two Israeli soldiers died in Rafah, questions were raised on whether they drove over an unexploded ordnance. According to the aid group Humanity & Inclusion, clearing Gaza of unexploded ordnance will likely take between 20 to 30 years. We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast.