Man-Made Famine & Malnutrition in Sudan, Exacerbated by U.S. Aid Cuts

StoryOctober 06, 2025
Image Credit: UNHCR (C)

Starvation is now being used as a weapon of war in numerous conflicts across the globe — including Sudan, which continues to endure a yearslong famine. Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, a pediatric doctor who just returned from Sudan, says that the famine is man-made. “Atrocities in Palestine, atrocities in Sudan that relate to malnutrition, that relate to famine, are a consequence of underlying structures that enable these things to happen,” says Haj-Hassan, who also volunteered in Gaza.

Guests
  • Alex de Waal
    executive director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University.
  • Tanya Haj-Hassan
    pediatric doctor who has volunteered in Gaza and Sudan.

