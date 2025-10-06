You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Famine Expert: Israel’s Starvation of Gaza Risks Normalizing the Weaponization of Food

StoryOctober 06, 2025
Palestinians are still being systematically starved in Gaza even as ceasefire talks are underway this week. “It is a choice that Israel has, whether to feed the people or whether to starve them,” says Alex de Waal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University. “The children who have been through this will suffer physical and cognitive harm for the rest of their lives, and there is an obligation on those who perpetrated the crime, and indeed on the rest of us, to give them the support.”

Guests
  • Alex de Waal
    executive director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University.

Please check back later for full transcript.

