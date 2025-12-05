The Pentagon has announced the U.S. blew up another boat in the eastern Pacific, killing four people. The Pentagon claimed the boat was carrying drugs but once again offered no proof. The U.S. has now killed at least 87 people in 22 strikes on boats since September. This comes as controversy continues to grow over a September 2 strike, when the U.S. targeted and killed two men who had survived an initial attack. Nine people were killed in the first strike. On Thursday, members of Congress were shown video of two men being killed at a time when they were clinging to the side of their overturned boat. Democratic Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut spoke after watching the video.

Rep. Jim Himes: “What I saw in that room was one of the most troubling things I’ve seen in my time in public service. You have two individuals in clear distress without any means of locomotion, with a destroyed vessel, who are killed by the United States.”

Lawmakers also questioned Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley, the operation’s commanding officer. Many questions remain over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s role. The Washington Post recently reported Hegseth had ordered Pentagon officials to “kill everybody” on the boat.