President Trump has signed a bill to fund the government through the end of January, bringing an end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. His signature came hours after the House of Representatives approved the spending package largely along party lines, and 43 days after the shutdown furloughed hundreds of thousands of government workers, forced hundreds of thousands more to work without pay, caused the cancellation of thousands of flights and froze SNAP food stamp benefits for 1 out of every 8 people across the U.S. Ahead of the House vote, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries rallied Democratic lawmakers and promised to fight soaring health care costs, which are set to spiral even higher under the Republican spending bill.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: “Now, Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the presidency. They own the mess that has been created in the United States of America. They own it.”

This comes after eight members of the Senate Democratic caucus joined Republicans to approve the legislation on Monday, even though the bill did not include Democrats’ key demand — an extension of the Affordable Care Act subsidies.