President Trump has accused six Democratic military veterans in Congress of ”SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” and said their actions were “punishable by DEATH!” In a series of social media posts on Thursday, Trump targeted the lawmakers after they released this video urging U.S. military personnel to defy illegal orders.

Sen. Mark Kelly: “You can refuse illegal orders.”

Sen. Elissa Slotkin: “You can refuse illegal orders.”

Rep. Chris Deluzio: “You must refuse illegal orders.”

Sen. Elissa Slotkin: “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law” …

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan: … “or our Constitution.”

In one post, Trump wrote, “This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???” He also reposted a message that said, ”HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!”

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut responded to Trump.

Sen. Chris Murphy: “The president of the United States just called for members of Congress to be executed. If you are a person of influence in this country, maybe it’s time to pick a [bleep] side. If you are a Republican in Congress, if you are a Republican governor, maybe it’s time to draw a line in the sand and say that under no circumstances should the president of the United States be calling on his political opposition to be hanged.”

In related news, NBC News has revealed a top military lawyer at U.S. Southern Command raised concerns in August over the legality of the U.S. blowing up boats in the Caribbean.