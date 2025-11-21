President Trump has accused six Democratic military veterans in Congress of ”SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” and said their actions were “punishable by DEATH!” In a series of social media posts on Thursday, Trump targeted the lawmakers after they released this video urging U.S. military personnel to defy illegal orders.
Sen. Mark Kelly: “You can refuse illegal orders.”
Sen. Elissa Slotkin: “You can refuse illegal orders.”
Rep. Chris Deluzio: “You must refuse illegal orders.”
Sen. Elissa Slotkin: “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law” …
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan: … “or our Constitution.”
In one post, Trump wrote, “This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???” He also reposted a message that said, ”HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!”
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut responded to Trump.
Sen. Chris Murphy: “The president of the United States just called for members of Congress to be executed. If you are a person of influence in this country, maybe it’s time to pick a [bleep] side. If you are a Republican in Congress, if you are a Republican governor, maybe it’s time to draw a line in the sand and say that under no circumstances should the president of the United States be calling on his political opposition to be hanged.”
In related news, NBC News has revealed a top military lawyer at U.S. Southern Command raised concerns in August over the legality of the U.S. blowing up boats in the Caribbean.
A federal judge has declared the deployment of National Guard soldiers to Washington, D.C., illegal, ruling that President Trump lacks the authority to send troops into the district “for the deterrence of crime.” However, District Judge Jia Cobb postponed enforcing her decision until December 11 to give the Trump administration time to appeal.
In Chicago, federal prosecutors have abruptly dropped charges against Marimar Martinez, a woman shot multiple times by a Border Patrol officer as she joined a convoy of vehicles trailing federal agents carrying out immigration raids. Prosecutors dismissed the case without explanation on Thursday after defense lawyers presented evidence that the Border Patrol agent had swerved into Martinez’s vehicle and later bragged in text messages about shooting her.
Officials in Charlotte say the U.S. Border Patrol has ended operations in North Carolina and will be heading to New Orleans to carry out mass immigration raids in Louisiana and Mississippi as soon as next week.
White House border czar Tom Homan has told Fox News that more federal immigration agents will soon be heading to New York City. The federal government is reportedly considering using a Coast Guard facility in Staten Island to jail detained people. In related news, The Guardian has revealed the FBI spied on New York immigration activists by gaining access to a Signal group chat used to monitor activity at three New York federal immigration courts.
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is heading to the White House today to meet with President Trump, who had threatened to cut off federal funding to New York if Mamdani was elected. Mamdani spoke Thursday.
Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani: “My team reached out to the White House to set up this meeting, because I will work with anyone to make life more affordable for the more than eight-and-a-half million people who call this city home. I have many disagreements with the president, and I believe that we should be relentless and pursue all avenues and all meetings that could make our city affordable for every single New Yorker.”
Israel’s army is carrying out a fresh wave of attacks across Gaza despite the ceasefire deal that took effect over a month ago. Israeli airstrikes, tank and artillery fire were reported in the Bureij and Maghazi camps and in the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, where Israeli forces shot and killed a displaced Palestinian. Meanwhile, Israel’s military has repositioned its forces beyond the so-called yellow line in another violation of the ceasefire agreement. UNICEF reports at least 67 children have been killed by Israeli army fire in Gaza since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10 — that’s an average of two children killed per day since the beginning of the truce.
Israeli settlers have carried out another wave of attacks on Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank, setting fire to properties in several villages. The attacks damaged tourist villas under construction south of Nablus and a plant nursery in the town of Deir Sharaf. Elsewhere, a group of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian homes in a village near Hebron, assaulting residents with batons and stones. Separately, Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinian teenagers during a raid on the Kafr ’Aqab neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem.
Meanwhile, a new report from Human Rights Watch finds the Israeli government’s forced displacement of 32,000 Palestinians in three West Bank refugee camps in January and February amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity.
In London, police arrested at least 47 supporters of the banned direct action group Palestine Action as they held a peaceful protest outside the Ministry of Justice on Thursday. They’re the latest of more than 2,000 arrests since Britain’s House of Commons voted in July to proscribe Palestine Action under the U.K.’s anti-terrorism laws, adding it to a list that includes ISIS and al-Qaeda. Police dragged away protesters for simply carrying signs proclaiming, “I support Palestine Action.”
Protester: “Stop genocide in Palestine! We call on Keir Starmer to do the right thing. We want this Labour government to do the right thing.”
This week, six members of Palestine Action went on trial in the U.K. on charges of aggravated burglary, criminal damage and violent disorder, after they broke into a factory that produces hardware for the Israeli weapons maker Elbit Systems and used sledgehammers to destroy equipment.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he’s ready to negotiate with President Trump on a U.S.-backed peace plan that calls on Ukraine to cede large swaths of territory to Russia while restricting the size of its military. The 28-point peace plan was negotiated by Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio with Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund. The backchannel negotiations did not include any Ukrainian or European officials.
The Trump administration is planning to open nearly 1.3 billion acres of U.S. waters off the coasts of Alaska, California and Florida to new oil and gas drilling. In a statement, Earthjustice blasted Thursday’s announcement by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, writing, “Trump’s plan would risk the health and well-being of millions of people who live along our coasts. It would also devastate countless ocean ecosystems. This administration continues to put the oil industry above people, our shared environment, and the law.”
Here at the U.N. climate summit in Belém, Brazil, more than 30 countries have opposed the current draft text because it does not include a roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels. The negotiations were disrupted on Thursday when a large fire broke out at the conference site. Thirteen people were treated on site for smoke inhalation. Earlier on Thursday, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres urged delegates to reach a deal. He also took questions from the press.
Justin Rowlatt: “Secretary-General, what message do you want this conference to send to Donald Trump?”
Secretary-General António Guterres: “We are waiting for you.”
Justin Rowlatt: “Do you see a possibility of him engaging in this process in a positive way?”
Secretary-General António Guterres: “Hope is the last thing that dies.”
After the press conference, I attempted to follow up with the U.N. secretary-general.
Amy Goodman: “Secretary-General, what message do you think Trump’s not sending a high-level delegation — I’m Amy Goodman from Democracy Now! Can you respond to the huge fossil fuel delegation that’s here, over 1,600 lobbyists? Should the U.S. ban the fossil fuel lobbyists?”
The Trump administration has altered the CDC’s website to contradict the scientific conclusion that vaccines do not cause autism. The change appears to have been ordered by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime anti-vaccine activist, based on the debunked claims of disgraced ex-doctor Andrew Wakefield, who in 1998 published a paper in The Lancet suggesting the MMR vaccine causes autism. The paper was later retracted over ethical violations and falsified data. At least 24 follow-up studies involving thousands of children found no link between the MMR vaccine and the onset of autism. According to the CDC’s own findings, measles vaccinations have saved more than 94 million lives worldwide since 1974 and played a substantial role in reducing childhood mortality.
In media news, Paramount, Netflix and Comcast have formally submitted bids to buy Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of the Warner Bros. movie studio as well as HBO and CNN. The Guardian reports the White House favors Paramount’s bid. The paper reports Paramount’s largest shareholder, Larry Ellison, has spoken to White House officials about possibly axing some CNN hosts disliked by President Trump, including Erin Burnett and Brianna Keilar.
The funeral for former Vice President Dick Cheney was held Thursday at Washington National Cathedral. Cheney was a key architect of the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, but Iraq was not even mentioned during the funeral. Former President George W. Bush delivered the eulogy. President Trump and Vice President JD Vance were not invited to attend. Cheney, a lifelong Republican, had endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 race.
Media Options