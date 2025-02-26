On Tuesday, DOGE quietly dropped false claims from its website about what it called its five biggest savings to U.S. taxpayers. The reversals included DOGE’s claim of $8 billion in cuts at Immigration and Customs Enforcement — the figure was in fact, $8 million.

Elon Musk will join President Trump’s first Cabinet meeting, scheduled for today — even though Musk was not confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet post and is listed by the White House as a “special government employee.” The White House said Tuesday Musk is not the head of DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency; instead, the White House said DOGE’s interim administrator is Amy Gleason, who worked at the U.S. Digital Service during Trump’s first term before Musk rebranded it. The New York Times reports Gleason is on vacation in Mexico and was not aware that the White House planned to make her role public now.

Meanwhile, 21 DOGE staffers have quit in protest of Musk’s actions, writing in a joint resignation letter, “We will not use our skills as technologists to compromise core government systems, jeopardize Americans’ sensitive data, or dismantle critical public services.”