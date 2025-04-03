Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans to seize large sections of the Gaza Strip to create a new so-called security corridor that would cut off Rafah from the neighboring southern city of Khan Younis. Israel already controls some 17% of Gaza’s territory, according to an Israeli human rights group.

Israel’s reinvasion of Gaza came amid a wave of deadly missile and artillery attacks that killed at least 56 people since dawn. Among the dead are 19 Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on a United Nations clinic in Jabaliya being used as a bomb shelter. Victims included children and at least one infant.

Survivor: “What are these crimes of the occupation? What are these crimes? Show it to the entire world. Show it to all of humanity and the world, in the east and west of the Earth. This is a 1-week-old baby girl.”

Other Israeli attacks today killed civilians in a displacement camp in Khan Younis that Israel had designated as a so-called humanitarian zone. Israel’s military has killed over 1,000 people in Gaza since unilaterally ending the ceasefire last month.