President Donald Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House Monday, where Trump repeated his call to permanently expel Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office alongside Netanyahu, Vice President JD Vance and top Cabinet officials, Trump called Gaza “an incredible piece of important real estate” that he wants the U.S. to own and control.

President Donald Trump: “Well, you know how I feel about the Gaza Strip. I think it’s an incredible piece of important real estate, and I think it’s something that we would be involved in. But, you know, having a peace force like the United States there controlling and owning the Gaza Strip would be a good thing, because right now all it is is for years and years all I hear about is killing and Hamas and problems, and if you take the people, the Palestinians, and move them around to different countries — and you have plenty of countries that will do that — and you really have a freedom — a freedom zone.”

It was Netanyahu’s second visit to the White House since Trump’s inauguration, coming despite an International Criminal Court warrant seeking his arrest for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza. During the meeting, Trump said the U.S. will hold direct talks with Iran on its nuclear program in Oman beginning this weekend. Trump, who’s repeatedly threatened to bomb Iran, said if the talks don’t go well, “Iran is going to be in great danger.”