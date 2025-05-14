Israel is intensifying its assault on Gaza as President Trump visits the Gulf region. At least 70 Palestinians, including many children, were killed earlier today when Israel struck five residential buildings in Jabaliya city and its refugee camp. On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes dropped nine bunker buster bombs on the European Hospital complex, killing at least 28 Palestinians and wounding dozens. Israeli officials claimed the target of the attack was Mohammed Sinwar, a top Hamas leader. Hamas has denied claims it operates out of hospitals.

Meanwhile, mourners gathered Tuesday in Khan Younis for the funeral of the prominent Palestinian journalist Hassan Islayeh, who was killed in a targeted strike earlier in the day while he was being treated at Nasser Hospital for wounds from a previous strike. He was the 215th media worker killed by Israel. This is the Palestinian photojournalist Samir al-Bouji.

Samir al-Bouji: “This is a violation of the sanctity of journalism and of our rights. The vest and helmet we wear no longer protect us, unfortunately.”

Doctors in Gaza are condemning Israel for targeting two medical facilities on Tuesday. Dr. Atef Al-Hout is the director at Nasser Hospital.