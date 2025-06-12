Fear is growing in the Middle East that Israel will soon launch an attack on Iran. The U.S. has already begun pulling some nonessential personnel out of the region, including at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Iran’s defense minister has threatened to target U.S. bases “if a conflict is imposed on us.” Israel appears to be preparing to attack Iran even though the U.S. and Iran are continuing to hold talks on Iran’s nuclear program. Another round of negotiations are set for Sunday. Earlier today, the International Atomic Energy Agency declared Iran in breach of its nonproliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years.

This all comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a growing political crisis at home. Earlier today, Netanyahu’s government narrowly survived a vote to dissolve the Knesset.

In related news, former CIA analyst Asif Rahman has been sentenced to three years in prison for leaking classified details last year about Israeli plans to strike Iran.