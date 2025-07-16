In the Gaza Strip, at least 21 people were killed Wednesday morning at a food distribution site run by the militarized so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Survivors report guards fired tear gas at starving Palestinians lined up to receive aid parcels, triggering a panic that saw at least 15 people die as a result of a stampede. According to the United Nations, since May, at least 875 Palestinians have been killed and another 5,600 wounded by Israeli army and U.S. contractor gunfire while trying to gather food — most of them shot close to GHF sites.

Meanwhile, Palestinian doctors report stocks of specialized formula for premature infants have run dry due to Israel’s continuing blockade of Gaza. Esraa Abu Halib is the mother of a 5-month-old struggling to survive at Nasser Hospital, where she says she’s witnessed three other children die of malnutrition.