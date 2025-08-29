“Steal This Story, Please!”: Documentary on Democracy Now! Premieres at Telluride Film Festival

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

NERMEEN SHAIKH: Amy, before we go to our next segment on the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, I just wanted to say, on behalf of all of Democracy Now!, a huge congratulations on the amazing documentary that’s premiering this weekend at the Telluride Film Festival, which is where you are. The film tells the story of Democracy Now! from its inception and also tracks your remarkable trajectory over the last 30 years. The documentary is called Steal This Story, Please! So, tell us about the film and how you feel as its premiere at Telluride approaches this Sunday afternoon.

AMY GOODMAN: Well, it is amazing to be here on this first day of the Telluride Film Festival. Thank you, Nermeen. We’re really excited about this documentary that’s premiering. And, of course, you and Democracy Now!’s Juan González, who was there from the beginning, are featured in the film, as well, as many — as well as many others and the stories we cover, which, of course, is going to the title, which is Steal This Story, Please!

The film is made by the Oscar-nominated filmmakers Carl Deal and Tia Lessin. They are the filmmakers who directed Trouble the Water, about Hurricane Katrina, as well as The Janes, about an underground network helping women get abortion, and Citizen Koch.

So, the film is premiering this Sunday. And for people in Colorado, and especially around the Telluride area, I want to invite you to the premiere, which is Sunday at 1:00. It’s going to be at the Masons theater, the old Mason Hall, still is, over 100 years old. It is where Michael Moore premiered Roger & Me. Really thrilling.

I mean, this is a highly unusual film festival. The festival is going to be honoring the Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who was arrested and imprisoned by the Iranian secret police in 2010, as well as 2022, for his filmmaking.

I will also be part of a panel on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Abel Gance Outdoor Cinema called “Truth Be Told: Journalism and Filmmaking in the 21st Century.” It’s a special panel, will include the great filmmaker Werner Herzog — he is flying in from the Venice Film Festival right now, where he just got a lifetime achievement award; Ezra Edelman, Marshall Curry, these filmmakers; as well as David Remnick — a film has been made about The New Yorker; and Jacqueline Stewart. So, again, the panel is Saturday at 4:00. And then the film premiere of Steal This Story, Please! is going to be 1:00 on Sunday. It is really thrilling. We’re very excited.

Also, there are other very, very interesting films here. There is a biopic that is now going to come out here, Deliver Me from Nowhere, an unusual biopic about Bruce Springsteen. And Bruce is coming in today. The film, he is played by Jeremy Allen White, and also starring in that is Jeremy Strong. I got to meet them last night, along with — and we’ll be interviewing her soon — E. Jean Carroll, a very interesting documentary made by the filmmaker Ivy Meeropol on E. Jean Carroll. Ivy Meeropol is the granddaughter of the Rosenbergs, who were executed in the 1950s during the Red Scare.

So, I’ll report on all of this next week, on Tuesday, on Democracy Now! But I really hope to see folks at the premiere, who are in this area and maybe are already at Telluride or at other places around the state, 1:00 on Sunday for the premiere of Steal This Story, Please! But let’s continue on the issue of films, Nermeen.

NERMEEN SHAIKH: Well, thank you so much, Amy. And congratulations again from all of us. We also should say to our audience, the film will eventually release across the United States. Just watch our website for details.