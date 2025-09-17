Israel is intensifying its bombing of Gaza City after ordering the evacuation of nearly 1 million residents. Speaking to Al Jazeera, residents report explosions and the destruction of dozens of homes, as well as naval boats joining tanks and jets in Israel’s assault. According to medical sources in Gaza, Israeli strikes have killed 37 Palestinians today, including 24 in Gaza City.

Here’s Mohammed Al-Bayari, who was displaced and sheltering in Gaza City. He borrowed a cart from his neighbor to try and pack his belongings and is now preparing to flee the area with his family.