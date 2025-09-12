Nepal’s “Gen Z Protests” Topple Government Amid Anger over Corruption & Inequality

Following massive, youth-led anti-corruption demonstrations in Nepal, the country’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki looks set to become interim prime minister. This week, protesters set fire to the Parliament and other government buildings, and at least 21 people were killed in a police crackdown. The protests continued even after the government lifted its ban on social media platforms and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned.

“We don’t really know what is happening at the moment … since most of our state institutions have been either destroyed or are nonfunctional,” says Pranaya Rana, a writer and journalist based in Kathmandu. “We really are counting on the new generation, the Gen Z, who led the protests, to take us forward.”