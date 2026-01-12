In Iran, over 500 protesters and 48 security officials have died in demonstrations that have roiled the country for two weeks, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency. Iranian authorities have also arrested over 10,000 people. Videos circulating online show the graphic deaths of protesters and corpses lined up in body bags outside hospitals. Iranian officials have shut off the internet and limited phone calls inside the country. Over the weekend, President Trump repeatedly threatened to attack Iran. U.S. security officials are reportedly weighing cyberattacks and direct strikes. Here’s President Trump speaking to reporters on Friday.

President Donald Trump: “I’ve made the statement very strongly that if they start killing people like they have in the past, we will get involved. We’ll be hitting them very hard where it hurts. And that doesn’t mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts.”

In response, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blamed the U.S. and Israel for the protests and insisted that the situation inside the country was under control.

Abbas Araghchi: “Both the United States and Israel have officially stated that they have interference and a role in these riots. … And they are trying to turn these demonstrations and protests, which are peaceful, into violence and riots.”

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, President Trump claimed that Iranian leaders called him to negotiate but that the U.S. may have to take action before a possible meeting. We’ll have more on this story after headlines.