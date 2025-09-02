You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

“Will Western Powers Take Action?”: Rami Khouri on Scholars Declaring Genocide in Gaza

StorySeptember 02, 2025
In Gaza, Israeli attacks since dawn have killed at least 54 Palestinians, including people seeking food. The attacks came as Gaza health officials recorded another 13 deaths due to starvation — three of them children. That brings the number of hunger-related deaths in Gaza to more than 360. According to a leading global monitor, more than half a million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are suffering “catastrophic” levels of hunger due to Israel’s blockade. This comes as the world’s leading genocide scholars’ association has approved a resolution establishing that Israel’s policies and actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide as found in the Genocide Convention, constituting war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Palestinian American journalist Rami Khouri says the declaration shows “even conservative scholars” now consider Israel’s actions in Gaza a genocide. But, he adds, the question is, “Will any of the major Western powers take action?”

Guests
  • Rami Khouri
    Palestinian-American journalist and distinguished public policy fellow at the American University of Beirut.

