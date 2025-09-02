You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Israel’s Killing of Yemen’s Houthi PM May Expand Regional War: Rami Khouri

StorySeptember 02, 2025
Thousands of mourners attended a funeral for 12 senior Houthi figures in Yemen’s capital of Sana’a on Monday after they were killed by Israel in an airstrike last week. The dead included the Houthi prime minister, Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi. The Houthis have ruled the capital and much of northern Yemen for over a decade. For the last two years, Houthi fighters have regularly launched missiles at Israel and attacked ships in the Red Sea in what they described as actions in solidarity with Gaza.

The killing of the Houthi leaders is meant “to signal to the Yemenis and everybody else in the region that Israel will keep attacking anybody, will kill senior people — they don’t care about any laws or reprisals,” says Palestinian American journalist Rami Khouri, who warns that Israel is fueling an “endless war” in the Middle East.

Guests
  • Rami Khouri
    Palestinian American journalist and distinguished public policy fellow at the American University of Beirut.

