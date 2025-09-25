In Texas, a prisoner at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas was killed on Wednesday when a shooter opened fire from a nearby rooftop. Two other ICE prisoners were critically wounded in the sniper attack. Investigators say the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Following the attack, FBI Director Kash Patel posted an image on social media showing unused ammunition he said belonged to the shooter, with the words “Anti ICE” written in blue ink on one casing. Vice President JD Vance said — without evidence — that the attack was carried out by a “violent leftwing extremist,” while President Trump responded on social media, “This violence is the result of Radical Left Democrats constantly demonizing law enforcement.”

The shooter was identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, with ties to North Texas and Oklahoma. Jahn’s acquaintances described him to journalist Ken Klippenstein as someone with a vaguely libertarian bent who despised both major parties and politicians generally. He was a fan of first-person shooter video games and the message board 4chan. He once flooded the comment sections of his friends’ social media pages with rape jokes. This is the suspect’s neighbor, Sherri Gates.