Federal prosecutors issued subpoenas to five Democratic officials in Minnesota: Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her, state Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. The Justice Department is investigating whether the Democratic officials blocked ICE from rounding up undocumented immigrants. Mayor Frey said in a statement, “When the federal government weaponizes its power to try to intimidate local leaders for doing their jobs, every American should be concerned. We shouldn’t have to live in a country where people fear that federal law enforcement will be used to play politics or crack down on local voices they disagree with.” Meanwhile, the police chief in Brooklyn Park said that off-duty police officers in the Twin Cities have been targeted by federal agents looking for proof of U.S. citizenship.

Mark Bruley: “One particular officer that shared her story with me was stopped as she passed ICE going down the roadway. When they boxed her in, they demanded her paperwork, of which she’s a U.S. citizen and clearly would not have any paperwork. When she became concerned about the rhetoric and the way she was being treated, she pulled out her phone. In an attempt to record the incident, the phone was knocked out of her hands.”

Meanwhile, the FBI opened, then quickly closed, an investigation into Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who killed Renee Good, and ICE refuses to say whether he’s been suspended.