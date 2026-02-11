Hi there,

“Devastating”: Trump EPA to Scrap Landmark Climate Finding in Pro-Fossil Fuel Deregulatory Push

StoryFebruary 11, 2026
In a victory for the fossil fuel industry, a set of Obama-era rules that required the federal government to regulate the emissions of six greenhouse gases is being reversed by the Trump administration. The changes would undo the legal basis of the fight against global warming, as well as remove industrial reporting obligations and roll back emissions standards for cars and trucks. Environmental engineer Gretchen Goldman helped author those emission standards while working for the Department of Transportation under the Biden administration. Now as the president of the Union of Concerned Scientists, she says their repeal will not only increase what drivers pay at the pump but also set U.S. innovation back on the world stage. “We’re really seeing the abdication of U.S. leadership on climate, and that has huge implications, both for our immediate ability to reduce heat trapping emissions globally … but also in terms of our standing and contribution in the world.”

Related Story

StoryDec 22, 2025“Destroying Knowledge”: Michael Mann on Trump’s Dismantling of Key Climate Center in Colorado
Please check back later for full transcript.

