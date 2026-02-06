Here in New York, the chair of the white-shoe law firm Paul Weiss has resigned, after emails released by the Justice Department showed he’d been a guest at the mansion of the late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein and exchanged friendly emails with Epstein on a number of occasions. Brad Karp’s sudden resignation Wednesday came after he spent 18 years as chair of Paul Weiss, which represents corporate giants including Amazon, ExxonMobil and the NFL. Last March, the law firm was widely criticized after it pledged $40 million in pro bono legal services to issues President Trump has championed, while eliminating DEI programs — all in response to Trump’s executive order threatening to block the firm from representing clients before the federal government.

Brad Karp is also a board member at NewYork-Presbyterian and Mount Sinai hospitals. In response, the New York State Nurses Association called for his removal, writing, “Can board members like this be trusted to protect healthcare for New Yorkers?” Some 15,000 New York City nurses have been on strike since January 12. On Thursday, 13 members of the Nurses Association were arrested for refusing to leave the headquarters of a major hospital trade association in Manhattan.