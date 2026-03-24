Iranian officials are denying President Trump’s claims his envoys have had “very good and productive conversations” with their Iranian counterparts. On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said there had been “no dialogue” between the U.S. and Iran, with a top official stating that Trump “retreated after hearing that our targets would be all power plants in West Asia.” Iran’s denials on Monday came as President Trump continued to insist that Iran had reached out to him and that talks were going “perfectly.”

President Donald Trump: “So, they called. I didn’t call. They called. They want to make a deal. And we are very willing to make a deal. It’s got to be a good deal, and it’s got to be no more wars, no more nuclear weapons.”

Trump insisted he’d been in contact with a “top” and “respected” Iranian official but refused to name the person, saying only that it wasn’t Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Trump also said he would “jointly control” the Strait of Hormuz, personally, along with “whoever the next Ayatollah is.” Meanwhile, the U.S. and Israel are continuing airstrikes across Iran, where the government says more than 1,500 civilians have been killed since February 28. Huge explosions were reported overnight in Tehran, while other airstrikes targeted the cities of Tabriz, Isfahan and Karaj, as well as two gas facilities and a pipeline.

In Israel, Iranian missiles struck several areas of Tel Aviv, injuring several people and setting buildings and cars on fire. Elsewhere, Iranian missiles and drones targeted Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. We’ll have more on the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran after headlines.