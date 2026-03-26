The Trump administration is threatening to intensify its attacks on Iran, as the U.S. and Israeli assault enters its 27th day. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that unless Iran agrees to surrender, they will be “hit harder than they have ever been hit before.” The threat came as Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, once again denied President Trump’s claims that U.S. officials are negotiating with Iran for an end to the war.

Abbas Araghchi: “For now, our policy is to continue resisting and to continue defending the country. At present, we have no intention of negotiating, and no negotiations have taken place. … We want the war to end, but on our terms, in a way that ensures it will not be repeated, and that our enemies learn a lesson, so that they will not even contemplate attacking Iran again. And secondly, the damage suffered by the people of Iran must be compensated.”

Iran’s other demands include recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier today, Israel’s defense minister said Israel had killed Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s navy. He played a key role in Iran’s military success in controlling access to the Strait of Hormuz.