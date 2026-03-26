Michael Stipe & Aaron Dessner Perform “No Time for Love Like Now” at Democracy Now! Celebration

Over 2,000 people packed into the historic Riverside Church in New York on Monday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Democracy Now! The acclaimed singer, songwriter and artist Michael Stipe performed his song “No Time for Love Like Now,” accompanied by musician and producer Aaron Dessner, a founding member of The National. Dessner has also closely collaborated with Taylor Swift, co-producing several of her albums.

“This evening feels like a clarion call, a voice of courage, of optimism and resilience and community in the face of system collapse,” said Stipe, former lead singer of R.E.M.

Watch the entire event here.