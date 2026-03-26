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Michael Stipe & Aaron Dessner Perform “No Time for Love Like Now” at Democracy Now! Celebration

StoryMarch 26, 2026
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Image Credit: Democracy Now! / Dante Torrieri

Over 2,000 people packed into the historic Riverside Church in New York on Monday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Democracy Now! The acclaimed singer, songwriter and artist Michael Stipe performed his song “No Time for Love Like Now,” accompanied by musician and producer Aaron Dessner, a founding member of The National. Dessner has also closely collaborated with Taylor Swift, co-producing several of her albums.

“This evening feels like a clarion call, a voice of courage, of optimism and resilience and community in the face of system collapse,” said Stipe, former lead singer of R.E.M.

Watch the entire event here.

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StoryMar 25, 2026“People Have the Power”: Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe at Democracy Now! Celebration
Guests
  • Michael Stipe
    singer, songwriter and artist, best known as the lead singer of R.E.M.
  • Aaron Dessner
    musician and producer, founding member of The National.

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